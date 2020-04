(Mass Appeal) – Like most people, I am sure you are spending a lot more time at home and you may have noticed that your home office might need some updating. Jared Mallet, design consultant at Summerlin Floors, joined us with ideas.

Mallet spoke about colors and what’s trending for a home office looks. According to Mallet, the color palette is trending light, with rose and sage greens.

Mallet added that it’s nice to add texture to an office, through throws, lamps and even wallpaper.