Nursing advice for new moms from the March of Dimes

Breastfeeding is best for babies but sometimes it can be a difficult transition for new moms. Board certified lactation consultant Shenell Ford joins us with some practical advice.

Lactation consultants can help new moms with nursing concerns. Talk to your doctor for a referral.

Mass Breastfeeding is an organization that advocates for nursing families. You can find them online at https://massbreastfeeding.org

The March of Dimes helps lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies, especially for those born prematurely. You can find out more about their resources at www.marchofdimes.org.