Nut butter and jam bars

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, packed these delicious nut butter bars into the oven, so we can all have an easy snack to bring on our next hike or beach day.
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup nut butter of choice, I use almond (make sure it doesn’t have a lot of oil.)
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup all purpose flour or 1-2-1 gluten free flour
- 1 cup old fashioned oats
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- 3/4 cup strawberry jam
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8×8″ baking pan with parchment paper for easy removal, allow a little over hang to lift out easily.
- Place the nut butter and brown sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and mix on medium-high until fluffy. If you don’t have an electric mixer, use a hand mixer.
- Add in vanilla extract and mix until combined. In a separate bowl mix together the flour, oats, salt and baking soda. Slowly at to the sugar/nut butter mix, beat together on medium speed.
- Drizzle in almond milk until a dough form. Remove ¾ of the dough and place it in the middle of an 8×8 baking dish, pressing it to fit.
- Pour the jam over the bottom layer of dough and spread out gently. Crumble the remaining dough on top. Don’t worry if the dough doesn’t completely cover the jam, it will spread a little when cooking.
- Bake for 20-22 minutes, or until set and golden on top.
- Let cool completely, then cut into 9 squares.