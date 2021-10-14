Oatmeal apple crisp cookies

(Mass Appeal) – Earlier in the show, Alanna and Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, whipped up a delicious sage and pumpkin risotto, which was nice. But I’m here with Ashley to make dessert!

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

¼ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. ground ginger

1 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

½ cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (you can use plant-based butter.)

1 egg

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

2 cups rolled oats

¾ cup apples, chopped

½ cup pumpkin seeds or favorite nuts

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment, set aside.

In a large bowl mix together the flour, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a smaller bowl mix together the wet ingredients coconut sugar, vanilla extract, melted butter, and egg until thoroughly combined. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until gently combined. Fold in the rolled oats, chopped apples, and pumpkin seeds. Use a 2-tbs. cookie scoop to portion out the cookies to the baking sheet. Bake for 14-16 minutes.

Notes: You can use 1 to 1 flour and gluten-free oats to make them gluten-free. You can also use either all butter or all coconut oil if you prefer.