(Mass Appeal) – October is Protect Your Hearing Month, so we invited Dr. Jennifer Sowards of Florence Hearing Health Care, to talk about how to protect your hearing.

Dr. Sowards noted that hearing loss is more common than one might think and one of the biggest culprits is exposure to loud noise. Making sure to use ear protection and not have ear buds up too loud are ways to prevent it.

Dr. Sowards also noted the importance of regular hearing exams.