Oddities Around Us: The Old Firehouse Museum

Our exploration of the unusual and offbeat attractions around us continues this week with a visit to the Old Firehouse Museum in South Hadley.

South Hadley Historical Society Members Diane LaRoche and Ann Root were our guides, walking us through the collection and showing us some of the more unusual items you can find there, like Native American artifacts, a model of an inclined plane, a wreath of human hair, and a WWI recruitment banner.

Located in a former firehouse that was built 130 years ago, the Old Firehouse Museum is a great place to look at local history. The museum is located at 11 North Main Street in South Hadley and is open Sundays September – May from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The phone number there is 413-536-4970. If you have ideas for unusual attractions or items in the area for us to visit, we’d love to hear it! Contact us through our email address: info@mymassappeal.com.