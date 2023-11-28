(MASS APPEAL) – Seven-time Olympic medalist Shannon Miller was the picture of health and strength. But in 2011, Shannon was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She had a baseball-sized tumor removed successfully and followed up with an aggressive chemotherapy regimen.

Today, Shannon is cancer-free and continues to be public about her diagnosis and treatment. I am joined by Shannon Miller, Gymnast and Health Advocate to learn more about her journey and how she is helping others.

Enterade has joined forces Shannon Miller, to let patients know how they can feel better and fight harder. Enterade is a plant-based, non-prescription medical drink that contains a precise combination of amino acids that helps rebuild and protect the GI tract and replenish electrolytes.

For more information, visit enterade.com

Sponsored by: Enterade