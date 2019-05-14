Omelettes made easy in a non-stick pan

Tinky Weisblat, from TinkyCooks.com will be introducing us to some kitchen “must-have” gadgets and cookware tools in the months to come. Up first is a good non-stick skillet, perfect for cooking up an omelette!

Using a Nonstick Skillet to Make an Omelette

Ingredients:

2 farm-fresh eggs

1 splash water

a sprinkling of Creole seasoning

1 to 2 tablespoons butter

fillings to taste: cooked vegetables or meat, whatever you like. We are using shredded cheese today.

Cooking Directions:

Crack the eggs into a medium-size bowl. Add the water and the seasoning, and whisk the mixture thoroughly.

In an 8-inch nonstick skillet (10-inch if you want your omelet very thin!), melt the butter over medium-low heat. When the butter starts talking to you, pour in the egg mixture. Let the mixture cook for about 30 seconds; then begin pushing the egg in from the outside of the pan with a nonstick spatula so that it cooks thoroughly, tipping the pan slightly to allow the uncooked egg to move out to the sides. Cook for a total of about 3 minutes, until the eggs are cooked but not dried out in the center. About 1 minute before serving, sprinkle 1/4 to 1/2 cup cheddar cheese on top of the egg mixture. Fold the eggs in half, and serve.

Note that you don’t want super high heat with a nonstick pan-and you don’t want to rinse it immediately after removing the food you have cooked. Allow it to cool for a couple of minutes; then wipe out any grease that remains in the pan and wash the pan with warm water. (Many nonstick pans say they can go in the dishwasher, but all of them will last longer if you wash them by hand.)

