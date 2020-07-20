One Ohana accepting applications for dance scholarships

(Mass Appeal) – Dance classes teach so much more than just footwork and choreography. They can also teach self esteem, confidence, artistic expression, and so much more. If you know a passionate dancer struggling to pay for classes this year, consider applying for a dance scholarship. One Ohana Founder and President Ashley Kohl shares more.

One Ohana provides scholarships to individuals who wish to experience the magic of dance by beginning or continuing their dance education and wouldn’t otherwise be able to due to age, ability, or socio-economic status.

Scholarships may be awarded for up to $500 per individual per dance year (September – June). These funds may be used to cover the cost of tuition or fees associated with taking dance classes.

One Ohana, Inc. will be awarding scholarships for the 2020 – 2021 dance season. The application submission period runs through JULY 31, 2020

Applications will be notified of funding decisions by: August 30, 2020

For more information, visit www.WeAreOneOhana.org.