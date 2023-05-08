(MASS APPEAL) – Mother’s Day is less than a week away and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for mom then we’ve got you covered. Joining us is Michelle Wirth, founder and owner of Feel Good Shop Local, and owner of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield.

Feel Good Shop Local

Feel Good, Shop Local is an online marketplace with a mission to make it easy to shop (and sell) locally. Your one stop shop for local gifts for loved ones and yourself!

Mother’s Day Ideas:

Bright Spark Paper – women owned her printer is a small family owned business. The cards display wonderful positive slogans for the maternal or paternal role models

Weekend Beauty – self care gifts for all

Birch Lip – the best lip balm made with local organic ingredients

Rebecca Rose – Family necklace for Mother’s Day. Can choose birthstones for family members

Owl Brand – A family owned business with a creative touch, including display vases

The Flower Shed – take classes with the women in your life to plant succulents or present a thoughtful plant so your mom knows you are thinking of her

Graduation:

Mango Fish – bracelets or bookmarks in the colors of the college you are going to. Can add a charm with the mascot or initial

Bright Spark Paper – gift a graduate thank you cards so they can reply to the family members who attend their graduation party

For more gift ideas and to find all these products visit feelgoodshoplocal.com

