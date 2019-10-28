One-stop wedding planning at the Western New England Bridal Show

(Mass Appeal) – Couples planning a wedding will want to head to downtown Springfield this Sunday for the Western New England Fall Bridal Show. Here to tell us more about the largest one-day bridal show in our area is Lisa Powers.

Dozens of vendors will be on hand to meet couples, give out samples, and introduce their services. Brides can also browse wedding dresses on deep discount at the bridal gown sale.

The event takes place this Sunday, November 3rd. The gown sale begins at 10:30 and the bridal show runs from 11 AM – 4 PM. It will be held at the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main Street in Springfield.

For more information, visit www.WesternNewEnglandBridalShow.com.

Promotional consideration provided by CJC Events