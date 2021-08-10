Open enrollment at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School

(Mass Appeal) – As we approach the new school year, The Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School is now accepting applications for enrollment. This tuition-free option serves families in Chicopee, Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke and other local communities.

The unique educational opportunities for students in grades 9-12 include hands-on learning in a variety of subjects. Students will experience math, science, social studies, English language arts and world language. There is also a wide variety of elective courses including technology, art and physical education.

The school is located in Chicopee, at 134 Springfield Street. For more information, call 413-536-3201 or log onto to paulofreirecharterschool.org.

