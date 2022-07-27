(Mass Appeal) – If you thought the corn-on-the-cob we cooked earlier looked good, just wait! We’re back in the kitchen with Chef Mike Harrison for another segment sponsored by Buckley Healthcare Center, and now we’re making an open face gourmet Philly cheese steak!

INGREDIENTS:

1 tbsp. Olive Oil

Paprika

4- 4oz Filet

1 Loaf Artisan Bread

1 Red Pepper , Green Pepper, and Red Onion

1 Lb Mushrooms

8oz Gorgonzola

4 oz Provolone

Salt

Pepper

2 tbsp. Montreal Steak Seasoning

DIRECTIONS:

Seasoning Steaks Half Hour Prior

Toss Onion, Peppers, and Mushrooms in Olive Oil Salt and Pepper and Grill Veggies Hardest to Softest. Until cooked but still has crispness to them. Let Rest then Cut in inch Pieces.

Cook Tenderloin Steaks 4 Mins each side med high heat until it reaches internal Temp should be about 135*. Let Rest Before slicing.

Brush Bread with oil, Salt and Pepper and Grill on medium to low heat for 30 seconds flip add 2 oz crumble Gorgonzola cook 30 seconds longer until clinging to bread.

Build Sandwich Gorgonzola bread then slice tenderloin grilled Vegetables 2 oz provolone cheese. Turn off grill place sandwich on grill with lid closed aprox 20-30 seconds.

