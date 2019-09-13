Opening day at The Big E

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal will be broadcasting our show live from The Big E for the next two weeks. We start today’s program with a look at what’s new at this year’s fair. Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition shares some of the exciting changes visitors can expect.

There are some big name concerts coming to this year’s fair, including local teen turned national star Brynn Cartelli, winner of season 14 of NBC’s The Voice. Brynn stops by for an interview to tell us what it means to come back home to perform in front of her local fans. Brynn will be performing at 3PM at the Court of Honor Stage through Sunday.

Brynn is just one of the many performers for this year’s fair. John Juliano and Anne-Alise Pietruska give us a rundown of the wide range of concert performers. For the full list and schedule, visit www.thebige.com.

Today is Military Appreciation Day. Veterans with IDs can receive free admission. It’s also a chance to experience the largest veteran outreach event in the nation to connect military members with a wide range of services.

We also preview Maine Day tomorrow. How many baked potatoes do they sell each year? Dan D’Angelo crunches some numbers for us. If lobster is more your style, Cal Hancock explains what makes Maine’s lobster rolls stand out.

If you’re looking for a bit of quiet time or want to learn about New England heritage, be sure to visit Storrowton Village. Jessica Fontaine shares some information on how to experience this trip back in time amidst the bustling fair.

It’s also National Cream Filled Doughnut day! The Big E is offering a new, convenient way to take home these refrigerated treats. E.J. Dean from the bakery explains.

See you Monday to learn which state building is the oldest, and see Alanna and Danny try their hand at being lumberjacks!