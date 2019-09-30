(Mass Appeal) – Fall has returned, and so has our Orchestra! Maestro Kevin Rhodes, musical director & conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra gives us a preview.

The opening night of the 2019-2020 season of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Kevin Rhodes, begins with the most champagne-popping work imaginable, J. Strauss’ bouncing and bubbly waltz-filled overture to his hit operetta “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat). The much anticipated return of pianist John Novacek, soloing in Rachmaninoff’s virtuoso and tuneful 1st Piano Concerto, highlights the first half of the concert. For the exciting concert finale Dvorák’s Symphony No. 8 brings to Symphony Hall the unrelenting cheerfulness and lyricism of Czech folk music in one of the most joyful works he ever penned! President’s Reception precedes the event.

Opening Night at the Springfield symphony Orchestra happens on Saturday, October 5th at 7:30 PM. For more information, visit www.SpringfieldSymphony.org.