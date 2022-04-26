(Mass Appeal) – A little taste of Broadway is coming to our area as The Opera House Players stage a shadowed production of the Tony Award-winning hit, “Next to Normal.” What is a shadowed production, you ask? Here to tell us all about it are Sharon Fitzhenry, Niki Mallach and Jeremy Michaud.

The show runs Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm from May 6th through May 22nd. Shows are at The Enfield Annex, located at 124 North Maple St. in Enfield, CT. For tickets and details please visit operahouseplayers.org or call 860-292-6068.