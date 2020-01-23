Organizational tips to help keep your 2020 goals on track

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you’re looking to maintain your New Year’s resolutions or you’d like to start with some new goals, keeping a journal can help ensure success. Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman of The Clutter Doctor, Inc. joins us with her advice.
- Purchase your planner. Buy one that suits your individual needs; daily, weekly, monthly. I like this one as it has different areas within it for reflection.
- Set your goals and make them realistic.
- Write your goals down and keep them visible.
- Think about what daily actions you can take to reach your goal?
- Plan ahead to avoid obstacles.
- Track your progress.
- Celebrate.