Organizational tips to help keep your 2020 goals on track

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you’re looking to maintain your New Year’s resolutions or you’d like to start with some new goals, keeping a journal can help ensure success. Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman of The Clutter Doctor, Inc. joins us with her advice.

  1. Purchase your planner. Buy one that suits your individual needs; daily, weekly, monthly. I like this one as it has different areas within it for reflection.
  2. Set your goals and make them realistic.
  3. Write your goals down and keep them visible.
  4. Think about what daily actions you can take to reach your goal?
  5. Plan ahead to avoid obstacles.
  6. Track your progress.
  7. Celebrate.

