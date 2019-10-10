Heather White, from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, previewed the 8th annual Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide.

“NAME OF EVENT: 18th Annual Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide

DATES & TIMES: Satuday, October 26th Registration / Check-in begins at 8:30; Opening Ceremonies begin at 10am

ADDRESS: School St. Park in Agawam



ABOUT THE EVENT: 8th annual Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide is the flagship fundraising and awareness event for the Western Massachusetts Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. We have a bold goal to reduce the rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025 – and events like this walk play a critical role in raising the awareness around suicide prevention, and support local training and educational programs, support for survivors of suicide loss, advocacy at the local, state, and federal level, and cutting edge medical research. Attached, please find our guidelines for reporting and speaking out safely about suicide.

If you or a loved one is struggling, support is available. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-TALK.



You can also send text messages at 471 471.”