Overcoming remote learning challenges in our area

(Mass Appeal) – Schools in our area face unique challenges – they are rural, they are urban, and they are diverse. How can they overcome these differences to present a quality education during the pandemic? Leah Hamilton, director of education for the Barr Foundation, shared her insight.

Hamilton said first many schools at the district level are working to close the digital divide to make sure all students have the right equipment and are set up for success.

Also important is providing districts with the right expertise to help them create a plan for the upcoming year. The Barr Foundation has also set up a Massachusetts Ready Fund for