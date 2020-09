(Mass Appeal) - Do you prefer graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or something else? You can customize this sweet dessert to fit your family's taste. Ashley Tresoline shows us how to make a simple icebox cake.

Icebox CakeBy: Ashley Tresoline ©2-3 dozen graham cracker cookies, vanilla wafers, chocolate wafers or gingers snap cookies3 cups heavy cream¼ confectioner sugar2 tbs. cacao or cocoa powder2 tbs. almond butter or peanut butter1 tsp. vanilla extract2 oz. chocolate to chop for the topOptional: Add a shot of almond liqueur to the almond butter mixture