(MASS APPEAL) – The first person in the United States has just received the world’s first dual chamber leadless pacemaker system. Pacemakers are designed to treat slow or abnormal heart rhythms.

This new innovation made by Abbott is roughly one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker and for the first time allows two chambers of the heart to communicate with each other wirelessly.

Dr. Rajesh Banker, a Clinical Cardiac Electro-physiologist, shares more about this game changing technology.

For more information, visit abbott.com

Sponsored by: Abbott