(Mass Appeal) – It is peach season and our friend Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen is back with us in studio to us two ways to use peaches.. first up in a savory dish… pan-seared pork with peach sauce!

Sauce recipe:

2 cups fresh sliced peaches (skin removed) — can also used canned

1/3 cup finely chopped sweet onion

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon salt