Pandemic Baby Boom or Bust? A doctor shares the trend he’s seeing

(Mass Appeal) – Will the COVID-19 quarantine lead to a baby bust or a baby boom? Dr. Spencer Richlin, surgical director and partner at Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut, joined us with what he’s seeing in his practice.

According to Dr. Richlin, we are in for a baby boom! People are at home for work and are thinking why not make the most of the time we have here and have a baby. For many, the stress and time of commuting or being somewhere else for work has been removed and it seems like now, while at home, is a great time to plan for the family you’ve always dreamed of.

Dr. Richlin added that his office is taking all sorts of precautions to keep patients safe during the pandemic and many meetings can be completed online via video conference services.