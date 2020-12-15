Pandemic-safe Santa experience at Yankee Candle Village

(Mass Appeal) – Are your children missing their visit with Santa Claus this year? Yankee Candle Village has come up with creative ways to talk with the jolly elf, and even get your annual photo with Santa in a pandemic-safe format. Jay Gerace, Retail Manager of Yankee Candle Village brings us on a tour of the live experience.

Before your Santa visit, you have the opportunity to take photos in front of some festive backdrops.

You can visit Santa through December 23rd. The experience requires reservations so there’s no need to wait in a long line. Visit www.yankeecandlevillage.com to book your time with Santa. Be sure to avoid wearing the color green for best results on the green screen photo.

Segment sponsored by Yankee Candle Village