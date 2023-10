(MASS APPEAL) – Paraco is one of the largest privately held family-owned and operated companies in the Northeast and provides families and business owners with fuel solutions through innovative programs. I am joined by Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Paraco, Christina Armentano, to see how they can help you.

Visit paracogas.com for more information or give them a call at (800) 647-4427.

Sponsored by: Paraco