Party cocktails perfect for autumn gatherings

(Mass Appeal) – Here’s a treat for the adults on Halloween. Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of Straight to the Hips, Baby joins us with a pair of cocktail concoctions perfect for fall!

The Blackberry-Cherry Sidecar

Makes 2 drinks

4 ounces good cognac/brandy

2 ounces cointreau

2 ounces unsweetened bottled cherry juice

2 onces fresh lemon juice

3 ounces simple syrup

12 fresh blackberries + more for garnish

ice

DIRECTIONS:

In a cocktail shaker, combine the lemon juice and blackberries. Muddle thoroughly with a muddler (or the handle of a wooden spoon).

Add a handful of ice and combine the simple syrup, cointreau, brandy, and cherry juice to the shaker. Close the shaker and vigorously shake for 30 seconds.

Take your highball glass and fill with a few ice cubes. Set a small sieve over the glass and strain the cocktail.

Garnish with fresh blackberries.

Pear Vodka Martini

Makes 2 martinis

4 ounces pear vodka

3 ounces pear nectar

2 ounces simple (sugar) syrup

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

ice

DIRECTIONS:

Fill a cocktail shaker half way full with ice and place your martini glasses in the freezer for a quick chill.

Combine all of the ingredients into the shaker and shake vigorously to combine, about 30 seconds.

Pour into your already chilled glasses.

Garnish with a thin pear slice if desired.