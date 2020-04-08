Passover looks a little different this year, but the significance remains

(Mass Appeal) – Passover is normally a Jewish holiday that brings family and friends together for the Seder meal. Sonia Wilk joins us with some background on the traditional feast as well as how it can be celebrated while social distancing.
by: Kathryn BunnellPosted: / Updated:
(Mass Appeal) – Passover is normally a Jewish holiday that brings family and friends together for the Seder meal. Sonia Wilk joins us with some background on the traditional feast as well as how it can be celebrated while social distancing.