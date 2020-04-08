1  of  4
Breaking News
Baystate Health reports 533 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, 2,400 tested Teen charged with murder in Whiting St. shooting in Springfield Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke 12 COVID-19 deaths reported at Williamstown nursing home
Watch Live
3:30PM: Governor Baker, state heath officials to provide coronavirus update
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Passover looks a little different this year, but the significance remains

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Passover is normally a Jewish holiday that brings family and friends together for the Seder meal. Sonia Wilk joins us with some background on the traditional feast as well as how it can be celebrated while social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today