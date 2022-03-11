(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, to continue our celebration of Eat Your Noodles Day!

Ingredients:

1/3 cup plus 2 tbs. olive oil

2/3 cup parmesan cheese or pecorino romano

½ cup lemon juice

1 ½ tbs. lemon zest

1 tsp. sea salt

¾ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. red pepper

1-pound whole grain spaghetti or gluten-free spaghetti

1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Optional: Mix of fresh basil and parsley chopped

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk the oil, parmesan or pecorino romano cheese, lemon juice, 1/4 tsp. of salt, ½ tsp. red pepper and 3/4 tsp. black pepper to blend. Set the lemon sauce aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente, stirring occasionally.2 minutes shy of package directions. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Add the spaghetti to the lemon sauce, and toss with the parsley and lemon zest. Toss the pasta with enough reserved cooking liquid, ¼ cup at a time. Season the pasta with more salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to bowls and serve. Top with more parsley and lemon zest for serving.