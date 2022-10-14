(Mass Appeal) – There is never a bad time for pasta! If you want to add that autumn twist, Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, shares a recipe for pumpkin “alfredo” pasta.

Ingredients:

1 pound gluten free pasta

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 tbs. olive oil

1 ½ cups almond milk

1-2 tsp. red chili flakes

2 tbs. fresh sage, chopped

½ cup pecorino romano

Pinch of nutmeg

Salt and Black pepper to taste

Optional: Pumpkin Seeds

Directions:

Fill a large sauce pot with water and bring to a boil. Once the water boils season with salt and cook the pasta 2 minutes shy of package directions. Reserve ¼ cup of the pasta water and set aside.

In a medium pan, heat the olive oil and add the red chili flakes and half the sage on medium heat. Once slightly heated add the flour a stir cooking the raw flavor out of the flour for 1 minute. Gently whisk in the milk until everything is combined, stirring constantly. Season with salt, black pepper and nutmeg. Lower the heat of the burner to low so you don’t burn the milk. Simmer for 5-7 minutes until it thickens up. Whisk in the pumpkin puree and simmer for another 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the pecorino romano until fully incorporated. Add in the cooked pasta and pasta water. Top with the remaining chopped sage.