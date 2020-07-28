Pates au Pistou: Enjoy a taste of France at home

(Mass Appeal) – A delicious summer pasta that takes advantage of garden fresh herbs is a delight on a summer night. Cookbook author and chef Betty Rosbottom joined us today and demonstrated how to make Pates au Pistou.
Pates au Pistou (Pasta with with a Provencal-style Pesto sauce)
- 2 cups loosely packed basil leaves, torn in half plus 4 sprigs for garnish
- 2 medium cloves garlic, peeled and halved
- Generous 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 cup good quality olive oil
- 12 ounces good quality linguine
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced
- 1/2 cup (about 1 1/2 ounces) grated Gruyère cheese
- Several grinds of black pepper
Directions:
- To prepare the pistou, place the basil leaves, garlic, salt, and olive oil in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse machine until basil is finely chopped, about 1 minute. Set aside. (Pistou can be prepared 1 hour ahead; leave in the bowl of food processor or transfer to a bowl and leave at room temperature.)
- To cook the pasta, fill a large pot 2/3 full with water and set over high heat. Bring to a boil, and add 2 teaspoons salt and linguine. Cook pasta according to package directions, until al dente or just tender to the bite. Drain the pasta in a colander and then return it to the pot in which it was cooked.
- Add the Gruyère to the pot and using two forks, toss the pasta with the cheese until melted. Then add the butter and toss until it has melted. Taste the pasta and season with salt if needed. Stir in the pistou and continue to toss until well distributed. Season with more salt if needed and with a grind or two of black pepper.
- Mound pasta in four shallow bowls and garnish each serving with a basil sprig.
Serves 4.