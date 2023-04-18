WWLP
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted: Apr 18, 2023 / 01:17 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 18, 2023 / 01:17 PM EDT
(Mass Appeal) – Reiki is a form of energy healing that uses a technique called palm healing or hands-on healing. Beth Tascione, a yoga teacher and Reiki master, explains what it is as Patrick and Kayla try it out.
