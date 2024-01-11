(MASS APPEAL) – Adventure Bay is coming right here to Springfield this weekend as the popular pups from “Paw Patrol” hit the stage at the MassMutual Center! I am joined by none other than Ryder himself, along with Wesley Harmon, Spokesperson for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” kicks off Saturday, January 13th and runs through Sunday, January 14th at the MassMutual Center.

For tickets and more information, visit PawPatrolLIVE.com

