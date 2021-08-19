(Mass Appeal) – What would the celebration of Peach Week be, without our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat! Check out her use of this seasonal fruit in a savory Peach-Chipotle Chicken dish!

Cuisine: Fusion

Course: Main

Servings: 4

Difficulty Level: Fairly Easy

Preparation Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: about 45 minutes, split between the chipotle sauce and the chicken

Ingredients:

For the sauce:

2 cups peach slices

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 pinch salt

1 to 2 canned chipotles in adobo sauce (plus a little of the sauce from the can)

1 dab butter

For the chicken:

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced in half horizontally to be thin and cook very quickly

salt and pepper to taste

olive oil as needed for sautéing

1/2 recipe peach chipotle sauce (maybe a little less, but be generous)

chicken stock as needed to deglaze

Cooking Directions:

First, prepare the sauce. (This is best done considerably in advance.) In a nonreactive pot combine the fruit, a cup of sugar, and lemon juice. Let the mixture sit for 15 minutes to an hour (the shorter time is for very juicy peaches) to allow the peaches to juice up.

Cook the peaches over low heat until tender, stirring frequently. Add the remaining sugar, the salt, the chipotle, and the butter, and cook rapidly until thick, stirring frequently. Remove any foam you see. (There shouldn’t be too much, thanks to the butter.)

If you want jam-like consistency, the sauce will be ready when it sheets off a cold, stainless-steel spoon. If you don’t cook it that long, your sauce will just be a bit more liquid, which is best for the chicken recipe below. In that case, a thermometer inserted into the sauce should measure about 215 degrees.

Let the sauce cool briefly; then pulverize it with a blender or immersion blender. Refrigerate the sauce until you are ready to use it. You will have about 2 cups. Leftover sauce is delicious with crackers and cream cheese.

To make the chicken, rub the chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Sauté them in olive oil until golden. Spread some chipotle sauce over one side of the chicken, and cook for another minute or so; then turn the chicken over and repeat the process.

Remove the chicken pieces to a platter, and deglaze the peach goop from the pan with a little stock. Pour the resulting sauce over the chicken. Serve with rice or buttered noodles.