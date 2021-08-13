(Mass Appeal) – My workout with Laurent has helped me work up an appetite – good thing I am back with Ashley Tresoline of Bella Foodie for dessert – today it’s a luscious peach pound cake!

Ingredients:

2 ¾ cups gluten-free flour or regular all-purpose flour

2 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

1 ½ tsp baking powder

¾ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp coconut oil, melted and cooled slightly

3 large egg whites, room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups coconut sugar

¾ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt or skyr

1 cup,2 tbsp almond milk, or other non-dairy milk

1 cup diced peaches, about 2 medium peaches

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F, and coat a 9×5″ loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Whisk together the flour, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the coconut oil, egg whites, vanilla extract, and coconut sugar. Stir in the Greek yogurt, mixing until no large lumps remain. Stir in 2 tablespoons of milk. Alternate between adding the dry mixture and remaining milk and wet mixture, beginning and ending with the flour mixture, and stirring just until incorporated. Fold in the diced peaches.

Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 350°F for 55-65 minutes or until the top feels firm to the touch and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before carefully removing the cake to a wire rack to cool completely.