Peach tartlet, peach galette…Whatever you want to call it, this is delicious

Mary Reilly, Executive Chef at Westfield State University, taught us how to bake a sweet peach tartlet for summer.

Fresh Fruit Galette



1 recipe cornmeal galette dough (below)

2 cups cut up fresh fruit

1-3 tablespoons sugar (depending on the sweetness of your fruit)

1 teaspoon cornstarch (if your fruit is very juicy)

1 tablespoon butter

On a lightly floured surface, roll the galette dough into a 12″ circle (it’s okay if it’s not a perfect circle, galettes can be “rustic”).

Transfer the round of dough to a parchment-lined or non-stick baking sheet.

Stir the fruit and sugar together and spoon the fruit onto the center of the dough, leaving a 3-4″ margin of dough.

Dot the fruit with the butter.

Lift the dough up and over the fruit, forming a pleated edge.

Bake for 20-30 minutes until fruit is juicy and the crust is nicely browned.

Cornmeal Galette Dough

Adapted from Flo Braker in “Baking with Julia”

3 tablespoons yogurt or sour cream

1/4 cup ice water

1 cup flour

1/4 cup cornmeal – I like a coarse-grind cornmeal, but you can use a finer grind if you don’t want a crunchier crust

1-2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

7 tablespoons butter, cut into 1/2″ cubes