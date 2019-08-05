1  of  2
Peach tartlet, peach galette…Whatever you want to call it, this is delicious

Mary Reilly, Executive Chef at Westfield State University, taught us how to bake a sweet peach tartlet for summer.

Fresh Fruit Galette

1 recipe cornmeal galette dough (below)
2 cups cut up fresh fruit
1-3 tablespoons sugar (depending on the sweetness of your fruit)
1 teaspoon cornstarch (if your fruit is very juicy)
1 tablespoon butter

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the galette dough into a 12″ circle (it’s okay if it’s not a perfect circle, galettes can be “rustic”).
  • Transfer the round of dough to a parchment-lined or non-stick baking sheet.
  • Stir the fruit and sugar together and spoon the fruit onto the center of the dough, leaving a 3-4″ margin of dough.
  • Dot the fruit with the butter.
  • Lift the dough up and over the fruit, forming a pleated edge.
  • Bake for 20-30 minutes until fruit is juicy and the crust is nicely browned.

Cornmeal Galette Dough

Adapted from Flo Braker in “Baking with Julia”
3 tablespoons yogurt or sour cream
1/4 cup ice water
1 cup flour
1/4 cup cornmeal – I like a coarse-grind cornmeal, but you can use a finer grind if you don’t want a crunchier crust
1-2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
7 tablespoons butter, cut into 1/2″ cubes

  • Whisk together the yogurt and water, set aside in the fridge so it stays cold.
  • Whisk the flour, cornmeal, sugar and salt together. Toss in the butter and cut the butter in (with your fingers, 2 knives, a pastry cutter or in the food processor – your choice) until you have a mixture that looks like like cornmeal with some pea-sized pieces in it.
  • With a rubber spatula, fold in the water/yogurt mixture.
  • If the dough seems too dry, add more water, a tablespoon at a time until the dough holds together.
  • Wrap in plastic and chill in the fridge for 2 hours or so at a minimum.
  • The dough freezes really well, so make a double or triple batch and freeze the dough for later.

