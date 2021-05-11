(Mass Appeal) – Peanut butter and jelly is a classic flavor combination that makes all feel like kids again. Michael Kachadoorian, cookbook author and creator of bakingnaturally.com, is with us to demonstrate how to take these flavors and turn them into a delicious bar treat.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Bars With Brown Sugar and Oats

Ingredients:

2 sticks butter, softened

12 ounces all-natural, salted, extra chunky peanut butter

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¾ teaspoon pink Himalayan salt, fine ground

1½ cups pure brown sugar

3½ cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

2-3 tablespoons water

12 ounces strawberry fruit spread

½ cup whole oats

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 13×9-inch baking dish.

In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, mix the peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and salt until well blended. Add brown sugar; mix until fully incorporated. With the mixer on low, add flour one cup at a time until the batter is dry, not too wet. Add enough water so that when the batter is squeezed in your hands, it stays together. Take three-quarters of the mixture and press it into the prepared dish. Drop tablespoons of fruit spread across the top of the crust mixture until the jar is empty.

Add the oats to the remaining mixture, and mix until combined. Squeeze the mixture in your hands by the tablespoon and drop on top of the fruit spread until you use up all the mixture.

Bake for 30-35 minutes. Let cool for at least 6 hours, then refrigerate for at least 2 additional hours; longer is better. Cut into squares and serve. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.