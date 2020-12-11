Pediatric urology care at Shriners Hospitals for Children- Springfield

(Mass Appeal)- Shriners Hospitals for Children- Springfield has the only board certified pediatric urologist in Western Massachusetts. Dr. Christina Kim’s specialized training means pediatric patients in our area don’t need to travel to receive specialized care. Dr. Kim joins us with some of the conditions she treats at Shriners in Springfield.

Referrals for care are not needed. If you would like to make an appointment, please call (413) 735-1234. Visit online at www.ShrinersSpringfield.org.

