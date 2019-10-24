People Pot Pie: It tastes better than it looks!

Breaking News
No threat after device found on Turnpike road in Turners Falls
(Mass Appeal ) – Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen joined us in the Mass Appeal kitchen to show us how to create a ghoulish Halloween-inspired dish called People Pot Pie!

Cappa’s filling is simply roasted fall vegetables, but you could fill it with whatever you want – even go classic with a chicken pot pie.

Cappa uses pre-made pie dough draped over a mask coated with cooking spray and simply cuts out the eyes, nostrils and mouth. Reserve that scraps to put in the nose to make it look fuller and more three dimensional.

Auntie Cathie’s People Pot Pie filling:

  • Onions
  • Potatoes
  • Beets (reserve juice to brush on top)
  • Brussel sprouts
  • Butternut squash
  • Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper

