(MASS APPEAL) – We’re hours away from the Fourth of July weekend! If you still haven’t figured out what you’re cooking, how do baby back ribs sound? That’s what we’re making today with Chef Mike Harrison, the Food Service Director at Bear Mountain Chestnut Hill Healthcare.

Baby Back Ribs

Spice Rub Ingredients:

3 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1½ tablespoons smoked paprika

1½ teaspoons garlic powder

1½ teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground mustard

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Ribs Ingredients:

2 racks baby back ribs

About 6 tablespoons homemade or store-bought BBQ sauce, plus more for serving

Instructions:

Make the Spice Rub: In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, oregano, ground mustard, and cayenne pepper. Preheat the smoker to 225°F or the oven to 300°F. (If using the oven, set one rack in the middle position and one rack in the top position.) Remove the membrane that coats the underside of each rack of ribs. Using a butter knife, loosen the membrane around one of the end bones, scraping it away from the ribs. Once you get under it, grab the membrane with a paper towel and peel it off. If you’re lucky, it will come off all in one piece. (Alternatively, ask your butcher to do this for you.) Coat the ribs evenly on both sides with about half of the spice rub. Allow the ribs to sit for about 15 minutes to “sweat” and absorb the rub, then coat the racks with the remainder of the rub. It will seem like too much rub but it’s not – use it all. Line a baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place the spice-coated ribs on the prepared pan, cover the pan tightly with foil, and bake until tender, about 2 hours. Turn the oven to broil. Remove the foil from the ribs and brush each rack with 3 tablespoons of the barbecue sauce. Broil until the sauce just starts to bubble and caramelize, 2 to 4 minutes. Keep a close eye on the ribs while they’re under the broiler; because of the sugar in the rub and sauce, they will quickly go from nicely caramelized to burnt. (Alternatively, you can skip the broiling and finish the ribs on the grill. Preheat the grill to medium and grill the baked racks for 10 to 15 minutes, brushing occasionally with the BBQ sauce until charred in spots and heated through. Adjust heat as necessary to prevent burning.) Let the ribs cool for about 10 minutes, then slice and serve.

Red, White & Blue Potato Salad

Nothing is more patriotic than the colors red, white and blue! I’m back in the kitchen with Chef Mike Harrison, the Food Service Director, as he incorporates those festive colors into a delicious dish.

Ingredients:

2 lbs baby red potatoes

1 tsp course sea salt

6 slices bacon cooked & crumbled

5 ounces blue cheese

½ cup green onion sliced

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

½ tsp dill

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground mustard

½ tsp onion powder

Instructions:

Chop the baby red potatoes into small 1-inch cubes, place into a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and add the coarse sea salt. Boil for approximately 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft and tender and able to be mashed with a fork. Remove the pot from the heat and pour the potatoes into a strainer to drain out all the water. Place potatoes into a large bowl and allow to cool to room temperature, or place into the refrigerator to cool down. In a small bowl combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, dill, salt, ground mustard, and onion powder. Stir to combine. Add the bacon, blue cheese and green onion to the cooled potatoes. Spoon dressing over the top of the salad and stir to combine. Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.

