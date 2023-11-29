(MASS APPEAL) – Did you overeat during Thanksgiving? Do you look at the holidays as the eating season? If you do, and want to keep your weight under control, there are a number of things you need to understand and consider.

Hassen Borhot, MS, APRN-BC, ACNP, is here to educate us on weight loss and the steps to make sure your weight loss journey is the right one.

Personal Primary Care and Weight Loss Management

East Longmeadow Location: 98 Shaker Road

Springfield Location: 299 Carew Street, Suite 234

Visit personalprimarycare.com for more information about their services and facilities.

Sponsored by: Personal Primary Care