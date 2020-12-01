Personalized Candles: Give the gift of a special memory

(Mass Appeal) – Turn a special memory into a magical gift at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield. Retail Manager Jay Gerace showed us just how quickly a beautiful personalized candle can be made.

Gerace demostrated how you can upload one of your favorite photos and turn it into a label to create a custom, personalized candle for a loved one.

Yankee Candle Village has extended holiday hours for shopping and fun! Visit Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For additional information, call 877-636-7707 or visit them online at YankeeCandle.com/Village.

Segment sponsored by Yankee Candle Village.