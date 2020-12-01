Personalized Candles: Give the gift of a special memory

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Turn a special memory into a magical gift at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield. Retail Manager Jay Gerace showed us just how quickly a beautiful personalized candle can be made.

Gerace demostrated how you can upload one of your favorite photos and turn it into a label to create a custom, personalized candle for a loved one.

Yankee Candle Village has extended holiday hours for shopping and fun! Visit Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For additional information, call 877-636-7707 or visit them online at YankeeCandle.com/Village.

Segment sponsored by Yankee Candle Village.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today