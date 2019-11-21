Pet of the Week: A cuddly tuxedo cat named Dash

(Mass Appeal) – Thursdays mean it’s time for Pet of the Week and today Lee Chambers from the Dakin Humane Society brought in a cat named Dash.

Dash is a 12 year old male cat that is up for adoption because his owner could no longer care for him. He is sweet and loving, but not suited for a household with dogs.

Dakin Humane Society has a new event for Black Friday. On Friday, Nov. 29th from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Dakin is hosting the Friday Fill-A-Bag event. For just $5, you can purchase a bag and fill it with goodies from the Diamonds in the Ruff Thrift Shoppe at the Society’s Springfield location.

For more information on adopting Dash or the $5 Friday Fill-A-Bag Event, go to DakinHumane.org or call 413-781-4000.