Pet of the week: Agnes and Hazel

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pets of the week… today we’re introducing you to Agnes and Hazel, two adorable guinea pigs!



Hazel is a social little gal whose favorite pastimes include piggy play and running around outside her cage each day. Hazel enjoys it when you pet her back softly but gets nervous when being picked up. She is independent, a girl who is comfortable with herself. From a practical point of view, she is LITTER BOX trained! She’s also accustomed to bathing, nail clipping and being brushed and combed, and is a cooperative patient when she goes to the vet. Hazel lived with adults and kids. She’s looking for a new home because the new cat scared the dickens out of her. Hazel would make a great addition to your family. We don’t know that much about Agnes, she came to Dakin recently without much info about her past life, but like most guinea pigs, she loves her treats and to have some human interaction.



Lots of Pets at Dakin

There are LOTS of animals at Dakin these days! We’ve been assisting people who have been surrendering their pets and our numbers of cats, kittens, and small pets (like Agnes & Hazel) are up. In fact, we’ve got over 300 pets either in the shelter or in foster homes (but still being medically treated by Dakin). We’d like to see them move into loving homes! Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and fall in love!

Also: 50% off Pet Costumes and Halloween/Thanksgiving Decorations at Dakin’s Thrift Shop at 171 Union Street in Springfield. This Saturday, October 30, take advantage of 50% off savings on pet costumes as well as Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations at Dakin’s Home Again Thrift Shop from 10 am – 3 pm!



For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.