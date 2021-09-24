Pet of the Week: Behold the cuteness of Bob!

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for a special edition of Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Bob, who is a two-month-old kitten!

Behold the cuteness! Darling Bob is just 2 months old and just arrived at Dakin. He’s seeking a person or family to love to the moon and back, and he hopes to get the same amount of love in return! This little cutie is full of typical kitten antics, so be on your toes, but be ready to be charmed every minute you’re with him! Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on Bob’s photo under “Cats” to learn more about him, or to put in an application to adopt him. Don’t waste any time…he’ll generate lots of interest!

LOTS of pets at Dakin to adopt!

This week Dakin hit a big number…we have around 300 pets in our care! Whew! Summer is always the busiest time of year for us, but we have had lots more pets lately than in recent times. We have just welcomed a lot of kittens – like our Pet of the Week, Bob – plus lots of small animals, too, including some really colorful parakeets.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, now’s a great time to see who we’ve got at Dakin. When the winter months come, we have far fewer animals available for adoption.

Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html to see who we’ve got available for you. Our new system allows you to not only see who’s ready to go home (it’s up to the minute – the moment a pet is available, they’re on the page; the second a pet is adopted, they’re off the page), it also lets you file an application to adopt right there and then online!

Our new kitten arrivals like Bob will be adopted very quickly…don’t wait!



For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.