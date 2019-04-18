Pet of the Week: Buddy

Lee Chambers, from the Dakin Humane Society, brought in Buddy, our adorable Mass Appeal Pet of the Week.

For more information, you can head to DakinHumane.org

Name: Buddy

Breed: Retriever mix

Age: 6 years

Sex: Male

Color: Tan and White

Background

Buddy can’t wait to be your Easter buddy! This fellow came to Dakin from Tennessee. We don’t have much information about his past, but we do know some things, based on his behavior, about what type of home and family he should have. First of all, no cats, please. Buddy will want to chase them and that would be too dangerous. Other dogs are OK as long as they are bigger than Buddy, as he tends to chase ANY animal smaller than him (not just cats!) Buddy should be around older kids because he tends to jump up and he could knock down little kids when he gets excited. Despite being 6 years old, this guy has lots of youthful energy and he’ll be a wonderful walking/hiking companion. While he loves playtime, he also loves to snuggle, so he’s the best of both worlds. Buddy has a fear of cars driving past him, so please talk to Dakin’s adoption counselors about the best way to handle this issue. Come meet Buddy at our Springfield Adoption Center, you won’t regret it!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=41080908#!/

Upcoming Events:

Dakin is offering dog grooming services now! – Get your dog looking fly for springtime! If your pup weighs 45 pounds or less, he or she can be transformed by Carol White, who is grooming dogs for fees starting at $45 at our Springfield Adoption Center! Half the proceeds go to helping animals at Dakin. Grooming sessions are by appointment only and only during daytime hours, so call Carol at (413) 592-1775. Participating dogs are required to be up to date on rabies, distemper and parvovirus vaccinations. For more information about grooming services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-grooming.html