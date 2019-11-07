Lee Chambers, from Dakin Humane Society, introduced us to our Mass Appeal Pet of the Week, Bun Bun.

Name: Bun Bun

Breed: Dwarf rabbit

Age: 6 years

Sex: Male

Color: White with black spots

Background

Bun Bun came to Dakin in Springfield recently, and is seeking a new place to call home. He is a bit shy and independent. He used to live with a dog and a cat, and he got on well with both of them. Bun Bun likes to be held and talked to, and he enjoys being wrapped up in a blanket. At 6 years of age, Bun Bun is an elderly rabbit (about the equivalent of someone 60 years old), and he will need his food intake monitored. Our Adoption Resource Counselors can talk to you about what he should eat. Bun Bun is primarily a hay eater and – bonus – he is litterbox trained AND he’s neutered! Come shake paws with him at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/bun-bun-42999557.html

Upcoming Events:

Rabbits, rabbits and more rabbits! Dakin has had a lot of rabbits come our way in the past several weeks, so if you’re in the market to adopt, we have lots of awesome bunnies for you to consider! Lionheads, Rexes, Lop Eareds and more…they’re at both our Springfield and Leverett Adoption Centers. Rabbits are much more interactive pets than most people would think they are. They treasure time outside their cage (supervised, of course) to run around and kick up their heels (that’s called doing a “binkie!”) Check out all of our available pets at https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html

Thank you to everyone who joined us at the Toasted Owl Gives a Hoot Run! This year’s race broke records; most people registered…and most money raised for Dakin (over $23,000)! We want to thank everyone who participated, who volunteered to help, who brought canned cat food as a donation (we always need that!) who spread the word and cheered on the runners, walkers and their amazing dogs (and cat, in one case). The Halloween costumes definitely helped make the day more awesome, despite the dreary weather!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org