(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for a special edition of Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week as we partner with Dakin Humane Society for NBCUniversal’s Annual Nationwide Pet Adoption & Donation Campaign Clear the Shelters. Today we are introducing you to seven pets that are currently up for adoption.

Jerry

Jerry is a 4-month-old male kitten. He was brought to Dakin with his brother Leo. We do not know anything about either one’s history or preferences. As staff get to know these two boys better, they will be happy to tell you more about this dynamic duo.

Visit Jerry’s Pet Profile HERE

Longear Silver & Cyclop

Longear Silver & Cyclop and baby bunny brothers who just recently came to Dakin and are only 2 months old. They were found in Forest Park in Springfield and now we want to find them a home, ideally together.

Visit Longear Silver’s Pet Profile HERE and Cyclop’s Pet Profile HERE

McGriddle & Hashbrown

Hash Brown and McGriddle (or “Mac” for short) are both 9-month-old guinea pigs and they are adjusting nicely after being found on the street. Initially a bit skittish, these two now will come out of their hidey holes when familiar people walk into the room and will approach humans for treats (their favorites are bell peppers and carrots). They make the cutest little squeaks when they’re excited about food and when they see you!

Visit McGriddle’s Pet Profile HERE and McGriddle’s Pet Profile HERE

Chicha

Chica is an 11-year-old Siamese cat. Shy Chicha was brought to Dakin by another animal welfare agency, so we don’t know much about her. “Chicha,” a beverage from Latin America, is sometimes referred to as corn beer. However, she is a local kitty and doesn’t imbibe in beer, nor is she corny. She is statuesque with a beautiful lilac coat. She is a mature feline, and there’s an advantage to adopting a mature cat. What you see is what you get. No kitten shenanigans like bungy jumping off the kitchen cabinets or scaling the drapes. Chicha is very shy and is considered a “Spirit Cat.” Looking for a seasoned companion to join the family? Chicha might be the gal for you!

Visit Chicha’s Pet Profile HERE

