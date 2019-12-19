Pet of the Week: Guinea pigs are on sale this weekend at Dakin Humane Society

(Mass Appeal) – Today we meet Yule, one of many guinea pigs available at Dakin Humane Society.

Guinea pigs make marvelous first pets for youngsters. They’re easier to handle than most small animals, they become bonded to their people, and they rarely nip (only if they’re being mishandled or are scared by other animals nearby). Guinea pigs are interactive and love to greet their people when they enter the room by squeaking with delight!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/yule-43322603.html

Upcoming Events/Other Topics:

Guinea Pig-a-Palooza! – Dakin is reducing adoption fees for guinea pigs by 50% this weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 20-22). We have had lots of pigs brought to us in the last couple of weeks, so we want these little piggies to go wheee wheee wheee…all the way home (for the holidays!). The regular guinea pig adoption fee is $35 for a single pig, $20 for each additional when being adopted together, so those fees will be cut in half this weekend!

Guinea pig facts:

Special guinea pig pellets are the basis of their diet (they eat about 1/8 cup daily).

Be sure they have access to hay at all times

Favorite fruits/veggies include leafy greens, green peppers, peas, apples, blueberries, oranges and grapes, kale and strawberries

Use a solid bottom cage with a wire cover. No wire cage bottoms, they hurt their feet

Include a cave for them to sleep or rest, like a medium-sized flower pot or a plastic igloo

Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let her play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that she might chew on

Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org