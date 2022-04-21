(Mass Appeal) – In this case, we most definitely will talk about Bruno! This adorable little fellow is two years, old and would love be a part of your family!

Bruno has a nice disposition. While he is a little shy, he becomes very playful once he’s comfortable with his people. He’s okay with being handled for a short while and has lived with children. His favorite toy is his red log. Bruno isn’t big on sharing his space so he should probably be an only piggy. If you are interested in Bruno or any of our available pets, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on their photos to learn more.

If you haven’t discovered Home Again, Dakin’s thrift shop, you’re in for a great surprise. Home Again has a LOT of much-needed pet items including pet coats, dishes, toys, treats, and so much more. We’ve also got terrific items for people, like dishware, clothes, jewelry, household items, small appliances, gift items and lots of other things too, all for GREAT PRICES!

Home Again is open every Saturday from 10am – 3pm at Dakin’s Springfield location (171 Union Street). You can pay with cash or credit card.

For more information visit dakinhumane.org.