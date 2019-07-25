Pet of the week: Meet a fluffy bunny looking for a new home

Obi Bun Kenobi wants to be the coolest critter in your universe, and he’s got the perfect name for it! Lee Chambers from the Dakin Humane Society introduces us to this furry fellow.

He’s a two year-old Lionhead rabbit who loves what most rabbits love; leafy greens, a little supervised out-of-cage time every day, and the chance to bond with a new person or family! He will need to go home with his “bestie” Flower Pot (also a 2 year-old bunny)…they share a cage and are a bonded pair. Come meet them at our Springfield Adoption Center. Hop to it!

Rabbits Rabbits Rabbits at Dakin! We got 23 rabbits brought to our door earlier this week (Obi Bun Kenobi and Flower Pot were among them) all in one day, thanks to assistance from Animal Control. This is an incredibly large number of animals to come in all at once, especially of one species, but it happens all the time, and we want to share this story with you. It’s really a challenge when this happens at Dakin, because not only do we have to take care of our everyday tasks (which are significant enough), plus our regular daily admissions, now we have to help a large number of animals coming in at once. We manage to figure it all out because that’s what the animals need. We may be receiving more rabbits from the same source in the days ahead, plus there will be bunnies that typically come in to us from people in the community. So we’re asking you to help us out; if you’re thinking of adopting a bunny, please come see us. If you’re not, please spread the word. We’ll be posting this information on our social media channels, and it would be great if you could share those posts. Thank you!

Help At-Risk Kittens Thrive in Nick’s Nursery

Kitten season is here…and Nick’s Nursery is helping the most at-risk kittens get well and on the road to adoption! Nick’s Nursery is New England’s first kitten intensive care unit, and we’re asking for help in stocking the shelves. We’ve got an Amazon Wish List put together with much-needed items to treat these orphan babies (https://amzn.to/2uO1P72). Please help these tiny kitties find big futures!

